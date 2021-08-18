Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G announced with quad cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone. The newly launched phone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, 64MP quad-camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Let’s take a detailed look at the Galaxy A52s ’s specs, pricing, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Pricing And Availability

The Samsung phone’s price starts at GBP 409 which is approx. Rs 41,800. It comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint colour options.

The phone will be available for pre-order starting August 24 and will begin shipping on September 3. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G chipset with Adreno 642L GPU is present under the hood of the A52s. The phone arrives with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone also has microSD card support which allows extra storage expansion up to 1TB.

The phone comes with an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

For the camera, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The A52s will be capable of capturing 4K videos. It houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display.

The phone runs Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 on top. It offers connectivity features like dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a microSD card slot, and a USB-C port. Lastly, it is a IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof device.