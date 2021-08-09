Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, specifications, and renders leaked again

Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone soon in India. Now ahead of the launch, the price, specifications, and renders have allegedly leaked online once again.

As per a report by GizNext, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,200) for its sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This leaked price is inline with an earlier leaked price of EUR 450. A recent retailer listing also suggested the smartphone would be priced at EUR 434.64 (roughly Rs. 37,900).

For the colours, the Samsung smartphone is said to come in four colour options — Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White. This is also inline with an earlier report that tipped the colous for the upcoming smartphone.

The renders show a quad-camera setup at the back of the device. The front has thin bezels around the touchscreen display. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display. The right side of the phone has volume rockers and a power button.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Leaks

The Galaxy A52s will feature the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will come in two variants – 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The device will run Android 11 and will have NFC as well. The smartphone may pack a 4,500mAh battery that is said to support 25W fast charging.

An earlier Geekbench listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G would be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the benchmark lists the motherboard as “Lahaina”. This means that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Furthermore, the listing says that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. It will be likely come with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The phone has received 771 points in the single-core test and 2788 points in the multi-core test.

The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches. There’s no official word on when the phone will be launched and what regions it will be available in.