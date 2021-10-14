Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint colour variant launched in India

Samsung has today launched a new colour variant of Galaxy A52s 5G in India. The company has announced the Awesome Mint variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G phone in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Mint Price

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs 37,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The new Awesome Mint colour is available in the 8GB variant across retail stores, the Samsung website, and leading online portals.

Additionally, the smartphone is being offered with an instant cashback of Rs 6,000 with HDFC Bank debit or credit cards.

This is the fourth colour option for the Galaxy A52s 5G. The phone is already offered in Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Violet colour options.

The device will only feature a colour difference. The specifications and features will be remaining the same as the regular Galaxy A52s 5G.

Specifications

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G chipset with Adreno 642L GPU is present under the hood of the A52s. The phone arrives with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone also has microSD card support which allows extra storage expansion up to 1TB.

The phone comes with an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

For the camera, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The A52s will be capable of capturing 4K videos. In addition, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display.