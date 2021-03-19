Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launched in India starting at Rs 26499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 4:17 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A52 sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Advertisement

Samsung has today launched the Galaxy A52 and A72 smartphones in India after they were recently announced at Awesome Unpacked event earlier this week. 

 

Samsung announced the Galaxy A52 5G alongside the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in the event, but the company has only launched the 4G model in the Indian market.

Advertisement

 

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and Rs.27,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The Samsung Galaxy A72 os priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB  RAM with 128GB variant and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version will cost you Rs 37,999.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 come in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet colours.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications 

 

Samsung Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate800 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Expandable storage is also present on the phone. 

 

The phone features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. There's a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. 

 

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, although you only get a 15W charger in-box. The smartphones run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as Dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio tech. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications 

 

The Galaxy A72 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also features an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

For the camera, there is a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter to offer 3x optical zoom. There's a 32MP f/2.2 front facing camera housed inside a centered punch-hole. 

 

 The smartphone is backed by a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and also features Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and also a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

 

 

Samsung Unpacked 2021 event set for March 17, may unveil Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India price leaked ahead of launch

Samsung introduces Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia X20 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 6GB RAM

Android 12 Developer Preview 2 released for eligible Pixel devices

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies