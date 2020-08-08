Samsung Galaxy A51 receives a price cut of upto Rs 2,000

The Samsung Galaxy A51 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs 23,999 on the company site.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs 23,999 on the company site. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, on the other hand, is listed at Rs 25,999.



To recall, 6GB RAM option was launched in India in January at Rs 23,999 only but due to GST rate hike in April, the phone price was hiked to 25,250. Now 6GB RAM variant is selling at its launch price after an effective price cut of Rs 1,251.



The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, on the other hand, was launched at Rs 27,999. Now after the price cut of Rs 2,000, the 8GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 25,999.





Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.

On the camera front, the A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

The smartphone measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.