Samsung Galaxy A51 new variant launched in India for Rs 27,999

Samsung has today announced the launch of a new variant of Galaxy A51 smartphone. The new variant comes with a price tag of Rs 27,999.

The company has announced the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage option for the Galaxy A51. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India for Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage option. With this, the phone is available in two memory configurations. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue colour options.

Recollecting some key specifications, Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with a 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.

On the camera front, the A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

On the connectivity front, it has VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.