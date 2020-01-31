  • 10:51 Jan 31, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A51 goes on sale in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 31, 2020 10:20 am

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is available in Blue, White and Black Prism Crush colour options.
Samsung Galaxy A51 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone has gone on sale in India. Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

 

The smartphone will be sold across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals in India. The phone is available in Blue, White and Black Prism Crush colour options. The company is also offering some launch offers. Users will get 5 per cent cashback on Amazon Pay. Customers will also get one-time screen replacement with the Galaxy A51.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with a 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot. 

 

Also Read: Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A71 to launch in India next month

 

On the connectivity front, it has VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

 

Samsung Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

