  • 14:46 Jan 28, 2020

Advertisement

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A71 to launch in India next month

By: Rishi Chawla, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2020 12:46 pm

Latest News

The sources told The Mobile Indian that the Galaxy A71 will be launched in the month of February.
Advertisement

Samsung has confirmed to launch Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in India tomorrow (January 29th) and there are speculations that the company will also launch Samsung Galaxy A71 alongside Galaxy A51. Now, sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the company is planning to launch the Galaxy A71 next month.

 

The sources told that the smartphone will be launched in the month of February, though the exact date of launch is currently not known. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 in the country. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A71 was already made official in Vietnam last year alongside Galaxy A51. In Vietnam, the smartphone has four colour options to choose from-Prism Crush Black, Silver, Blue, and Pink.

Advertisement

 

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display (2340 x 1080 pixels) and comes packed with 2.2GHz Octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage via MicroSD card.

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has a L-shaped quad rear camera module with 64-megapixel as the primary sensor with f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7", 0.8µm, PDAF, a 12-megapixel 13mm (ultrawide) lens, f/2.2, 1.12µm, a dedicated 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2, 1/5.0",1.12µm, and another 5-megapixel depth sensor alongside LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos as well.

 

The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with Exynos 980 SoC in works

Samsung Galaxy A71 surfaces online with punch hole display, quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A71 render leaked, Galaxy A11 surfaces on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A71 announced with L-shaped 64MP quad camera setup and upto 8GB of RAM

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch in India by 2nd week of Feb

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power full specifications leaked online

Motorola Edge+ key specs revealed via Geekbench listing

iQOO 3 could be the name of brand’s next flagship phone, might launch in India next month

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies