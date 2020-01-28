Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A71 to launch in India next month

The sources told The Mobile Indian that the Galaxy A71 will be launched in the month of February.

Samsung has confirmed to launch Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in India tomorrow (January 29th) and there are speculations that the company will also launch Samsung Galaxy A71 alongside Galaxy A51. Now, sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the company is planning to launch the Galaxy A71 next month.

The sources told that the smartphone will be launched in the month of February, though the exact date of launch is currently not known. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 in the country. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A71 was already made official in Vietnam last year alongside Galaxy A51. In Vietnam, the smartphone has four colour options to choose from-Prism Crush Black, Silver, Blue, and Pink.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display (2340 x 1080 pixels) and comes packed with 2.2GHz Octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage via MicroSD card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has a L-shaped quad rear camera module with 64-megapixel as the primary sensor with f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7", 0.8µm, PDAF, a 12-megapixel 13mm (ultrawide) lens, f/2.2, 1.12µm, a dedicated 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2, 1/5.0",1.12µm, and another 5-megapixel depth sensor alongside LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos as well.

The Galaxy A71 gets its power from a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.