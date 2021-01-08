Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 receive price cut in India

The revised price is now reflecting on Samsung.com, and is expected to be revised across online portals like Flipkart and Amazon and offline stores as well soon.

Samsung India has announced offers on two popular Galaxy A series smartphones - Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. Customers can now avail discounts of Rs 2000 on the purchase of Galaxy A71 and A51.

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage which is now priced at Rs 27,499 with an effective price cut of Rs 2000 from its original price of Rs 29,499.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will now be available at Rs 22499 for 8GB variant and Rs 20999 for the 6GB variant. Both the variants have revcieved a price cut of Rs 2000 as they were earlier priced at Rs 24499 and Rs 22499 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.1 on top of it. There is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.



The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera at the front. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.