Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 receive price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2021 10:42 am

Latest News

The revised price is now reflecting on Samsung.com, and is expected to be revised across online portals like Flipkart and Amazon and offline stores as well soon.
Advertisement

Samsung India has announced offers on two popular Galaxy A series smartphones - Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. Customers can now avail discounts of Rs 2000 on the purchase of Galaxy A71 and A51.

 

The revised price is now reflecting on Samsung.com, and is expected to be revised across online portals like Flipkart and Amazon and offline stores as well soon.

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage which is now priced at Rs 27,499 with an effective price cut of Rs 2000 from its original price of Rs 29,499.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will now be available at Rs 22499 for 8GB variant and Rs 20999 for the 6GB variant. Both the variants have revcieved a price cut of Rs 2000 as they were earlier priced at Rs 24499 and Rs 22499 respectively.

 

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.1 on top of it. There is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.


The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging

 

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

 

For selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera at the front. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Samsung announces new features for Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 via software update

Samsung Galaxy A51 receives a price cut of upto Rs 2,000

Samsung Galaxy A71 gets a price cut in India

Samsung slashes price of Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s and more

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update in India

Nokia 6.3/6.4 renders leaked online revealing design

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies