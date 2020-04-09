Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G announced with quad rear cameras, 4500mAh battery

he Samsung Galaxy A71 5G comes in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Sliver and Prism Cube Blue colours while the A51 5G comes in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White and Prism Cube Pink colours.

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G smartphones in the US market. Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 LTE variants in India earlier this year. Both phones now have 5G variants as well. Most of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G are similar to the 4G models, but the 5G variants come with a different processor and 5G support.



Samsung Galaxy A71 5G price starts at $599.99 (roughly Rs 45,800), while the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is priced starting at $499.99 (roughly Rs 38,100). The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G comes in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Sliver and Prism Cube Blue colours while the A51 5G comes in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White and Prism Cube Pink colours.



Samsung Galaxy A51 5G specifications



The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone has an unnamed octa-core SoC (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz). The smartphone comes loaded with a 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via micro SD card slot.



On the camera front, the A51 5G comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone comes packed with 4500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.



On the connectivity front, it has 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm and weighs 172 grams. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.



Samsung Galaxy A71 5G specifications



The Galaxy A71 5G is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by unnamed octa-core processor (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz). It could likely be the Snapdragon 765G SoC as Samsung hasn't revealed yet. It has 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.



On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 5G has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and LED flash, 12-megapixel 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.



The Galaxy A71 5G is backed up by 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and it runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor.