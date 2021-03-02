Samsung Galaxy A32 price leaked ahead of launch on March 5

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G comes in Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue colour options.

Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone in India called Galaxy A32. Now ahead of the launch, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has leaked online.



As per the leaked price by tipster Ishan Agarwal @ishanagarwal24 on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G will cost Rs 21,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. His tweet also the sale will start in the country on March 5.



Samsung Galaxy A32 will come with 64MP Quad Camera, a massive 5000mAh battery and sAMOLED 90Hz Display for smooth scrolling and will be a mid-range segment smartphone.



The Samsung Galaxy A32 microsite is now also live. This will be Samsung’s second smartphone in Galaxy A series in 2021 after the recently launched Galaxy A12.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G was recently announced. The Samsung Galaxy A32 is priced at 19,990 rubles (Rs 19,575 approx.) for 4GB +64GB version and 21,990 rubels (Rs 21,535 approx.) for the 128GB version. The smartphone comes in Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue colour options.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications



Samsung Galaxy A32 4G features a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There’s an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52.



Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a micro SD card. It packs a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging technology and runs Android 11 with One UI 3.



On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 20-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.