Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G has been announced in India with an Exynos chip under the hood, an sAMOLED display, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G launched

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G has been launched in India and the device has an Exynos 1380 processor under the hood. The device joins the recently launched lineup of Galaxy A-series phones, including the Galaxy A36 5G as well as the Galaxy A56 5G. Here’s everything to know about the Galaxy A26 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome White and Awesome Peach colours and is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB trim. It is now available from Flipkart for purchase and will also be available from Samsung India online and offline retailers soon. Users can avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC and SBI bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Specifications

Galaxy A26 5G

The Galaxy A26 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, an Infinity-U notch, and 800 nits brightness as well. The device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back. The phone packs an Exynos 1380 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB through a hybrid slot.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G features a triple rear camera setup. This comes with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Additionally, for the front, it gets a 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the phone runs the Android 15 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI 7.0 custom interface on top with 6 years of OS updates and security patches.

Besides, the phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support. Other features include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IP67 rating, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
  • ChipsetExynos 1380
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 × 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera13MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

