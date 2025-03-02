Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G Launched: Check Prices, Availability, Specs

Samsung has announced a trio of new Galaxy A-series phones, including the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and the Galaxy A26 5G. Here’s all the information about the newly launched handsets from Samsung. Indian prices of all three devices will be updated soon.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G starts at USD 499.99 (approx Rs 43,735) in the United States. It comes in Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink shades.

The Galaxy A56 5G sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels), Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and 1900 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Exynos 1580 Chipset paired with up to 12 GB RAM, Xclipse AMD GPU, and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter with OIS, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 12MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies. The device has an IP67 certification for protection against water and dust.

For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port for charging and stereo speakers. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will receive 6 years of OS upgrades along with security patches.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G starts at USD 399.99 (approx Rs 39,990) in the United States. It can be bought in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Lime colours.

The Galaxy A36 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection (on front and back), 1900 nits peak brightness, a punch-hole notch, and 1080 X 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset under the hood and gets a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

It gets 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets a 12MP f/2.2 snapper on the front for selfies.

The handset is IP67-rated and has stereo speakers. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will receive 6 years of OS upgrades along with security patches.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G: Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G starts at USD 299.99 (approx Rs 26,240) in the United States. It can be bought in Black, White, Mint and Peach Pink shades.

The Galaxy A26 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness as well. The device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ both on the front and rear. The phone packs an Exynos 1380 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For the optics, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G features a triple rear camera setup. This comes with a combination of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Additionally, for the front, it gets a 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the phone runs the Android 15 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI 7.0 custom interface on top. It is promised to get 6 major Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Besides, the phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Other additional features include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, IP67 rating, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.