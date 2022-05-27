HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy A23 5G expected to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G expected to launch soon

Samsung launched Galaxy A23 4G in India earlier this year. Now Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A23 5G smartphone in Europe.

By Meenu Rana
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Highlights

  • Samsung is preparing a new 5G Galaxy phone
  • The 5G model may share some specs with the 4G model
  • It may feature a quad rear camera setup

The existing Galaxy A23 4G packs the Snapdragon 680 chipset without 5G connectivity. It is likley that the Galaxy A23 5G will share few specifications with the 4G model and it will have a different SoC with 5G connectivity.

As per a new report by Galaxy Club, Samsung is planning to release a Galaxy A23 5G variant in the European markets. Howeevr, the report does not tell us about the exact launch date.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications (expected)

The 5G model will reportedly come with a 6.4-inch HD IPS LCD display. It is likley to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For the camera, the Samsung smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup. This will come with combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. Additionally, for the front, it may get a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the report mentions that the phone will come with camera features like digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus. Lastly, the phone might be backed up by 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A23 4G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 19,499. The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Samsung has kept the SoC model under wraps. It is expected to be Snapdragon 680 chipset. In addition, there will be a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

For optics, the phone comes with a quad camera set up at the rear. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 5-megapixel ultra wide sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. In addition, for selfies and video calls, there will be an 8-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • ChipsetDimensity 700
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.4-inch (1080 × 2408 pixels)
  • Front Camera13MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleTwo new Made in India Battle Royale Games are set to launch soon
Next articleOppo A57 launched with a MediaTek chipset
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.