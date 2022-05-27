Samsung Galaxy A23 5G expected to launch soon

The existing Galaxy A23 4G packs the Snapdragon 680 chipset without 5G connectivity. It is likley that the Galaxy A23 5G will share few specifications with the 4G model and it will have a different SoC with 5G connectivity.

As per a new report by Galaxy Club, Samsung is planning to release a Galaxy A23 5G variant in the European markets. Howeevr, the report does not tell us about the exact launch date.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications (expected)

The 5G model will reportedly come with a 6.4-inch HD IPS LCD display. It is likley to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For the camera, the Samsung smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup. This will come with combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. Additionally, for the front, it may get a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the report mentions that the phone will come with camera features like digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus. Lastly, the phone might be backed up by 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A23 4G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 19,499. The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Samsung has kept the SoC model under wraps. It is expected to be Snapdragon 680 chipset. In addition, there will be a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

For optics, the phone comes with a quad camera set up at the rear. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 5-megapixel ultra wide sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. In addition, for selfies and video calls, there will be an 8-megapixel front camera.