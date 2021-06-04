Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy A22 5G launched with MediaTek chips

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 12:13 pm

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A22 4G and the Galaxy A22 5G with MediaTek Processors and 5000mAh batteries with 15W charging
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A22 4G and the Galaxy A22 5G models for the international market. Both the phones differ in specifications but are powered by processors made by MediaTek. Where the Galaxy A22 4G has a Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy A22 5G comes with a LCD panel. 

 

The Galaxy A22 5G is priced starting at €230 (approx Rs 20,300) for the 4GB+64GB variant while the Galaxy A22 4G still hasn't got a price yet. The 5G variant will be available in Gray, White, Mint, and Violet colours and the 4G variant comes in Black, White, Mint and Violet. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications 

 

Galaxy A22 4G

 

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G features a 6.4-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 GPU. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A22 comes in 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage which is non-profit expandable. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well. 

 

On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3 while for connectivity, you get USB-C, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and a headphone jack. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications 

 

Galaxy A22 5G

 

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a Full HD+ 6.6-inch IPS LCD Infinity-V display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. It comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage which is non-profit expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. 

 

The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with up to 15W fast charging. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. 

 

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G sports a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary main camera with f1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide lens with f2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f2.4 aperture. There's an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies. 

 

For connectivity, you get 5G, 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also supports Dolby Atmos. 

