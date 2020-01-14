  • 13:50 Jan 14, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A20s receives a price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2020 12:08 pm

Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in Black, Green, Blue colour variants.
Samsung Galaxy A20s was launched in India last year for a price of Rs 11,999 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB variant. Now the 3GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 1,000.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s 3GB+32GB variant is now priced at Rs 10,999 after a price cut of Rs 1,000. The other variant has not received any price cut. Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in Black, Green, Blue colour variants.

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom means the new prices are applicable at offline stores. However, Amazon and Flipkart are selling both the variants at their original launched price only.



To recall the specifications, Samsung Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. It is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI.

The phone features a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens and a 5MP depth camera. For the front, there is an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.  There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back and the phone supports face unlock.

