Samsung Galaxy A20 receives One UI 3.1 update in India

Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched back in the year 2019 with Android 9 Pie.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A20 has started receiving Android 11 update in India. The update brings the latest OneUI 3.1 along with new features and bug fixes. The update was rolled out in Russia earlier, but the rollout has now expanded to India.



To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched back in the year 2019 with Android 9 Pie on board and later received Android 10 update.

Advertisement

As per the report of SamMobile, the new build comes with firmware version A205FXXUACUF3. It includes the June 2021 Android security patch as well along with usual Android 11 goodies, such as notification history, chat bubbles, and one-time permissions.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A20, you will get a notification for the software update. In order to download the latest update manually, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

To recall the specs, the Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and an Infinity-V Display notch. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and now run on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Galaxy A20 is powered by an Exynos 7884 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The Galaxy A20 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel camera and 5-megapixel camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor.

Via