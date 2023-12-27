Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G Come To India: Worth It or Not?

Samsung is ending the year 2023 in India with two new launches, namely the Galaxy A25 5G and the Galaxy A15 5G. Both the new Galaxy A-series smartphones come with 5G support, while the Galaxy A25 5G also comes with what Samsung calls a Key Island. Here’s a simple analysis regarding whether the Galaxy A15 5G and the Galaxy A25 5G are worth their price tags in India or not.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Price, Specs, Competition

The Galaxy A15 5G is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB trim while the version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 22,499. The phone is available in three colours including Blue, Light Black, and Light Blue.

The Galaxy A15 5G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and brightness of 800 nits. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the phone, paired with 8GB RAM. It comes with a built-in storage of up to 256GB, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The A15 5G will include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the handset include GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.

As for the competition, the Galaxy A15 5G’s main competitor is the Moto G84 5G. While it gets you a smoother 120Hz display, it also offers you more RAM and a slightly better Chipset at Rs 19,999, which is just Rs 500 bucks pricier than Galaxy A15 5G’s starting price. Not only that, but it also offers faster charging, stereo speakers compared to a mono speaker on A15 5G and a more modern front design whereas the Galaxy A15 5G still offers a water-drop notch that looks outdated at this point.

The Galaxy A15 5G has one advantage though, and that’s the software. It not only comes with the latest Android 14-based One UI 6.0 which is one of the most polished Android UI skins out there, but will also receive up to 4 years of major OS updates which is a major plus point.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: Price, Specs, Competition

Samsung has priced the Galaxy A25 5G at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 29,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB trim. It retails in Light Black, Light Blue, and Yellow shades in India.

The Galaxy A25 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness as well. The phone packs an Exynos 1280 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G features a triple rear camera setup. This comes with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Additionally, for the front, it gets a 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the phone runs the Android 14 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI 6.0 custom interface on top. Besides, the phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Other additional features include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. The area where the power button and the volume rocker reside, is called as the Key Island.

Coming to it’s competition, this price bracket is the one where multiple options are available in the Indian market and an X-factor is always needed to make your handset stand out from the crowd. However, Motorola seems to have nailed this strategy and is once again ahead of the Samsung devices in terms of the value it provides with its Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

The Edge 40 Neo not only gets a better display that’s brighter and smoother, but also has a slightly better chipset under the hood along with more RAM at a price that is lower than the starting price of the Galaxy A25 5G. Further, it also gets an IP68 rated build that makes it more durable. The only advantage Galaxy A25 5G has is identical to what A15 5G has over the Moto G84 5G, and that’s software.