Samsung Galaxy A14 5G receives One UI 6 stable update in India

Samsung has been working on releasing One UI 6 for most of it’s smartphones before the end of the year, and the latest candidate to join the list of devices that have received the stable update is Galaxy A14 5G. The handset launched in India back in January of this year.

Reports are being shared on X which suggest that Galaxy A14 5G is now getting the One UI 6 stable update in India that weighs in at around 1.8 GB. The build version reads A146BXXU2CWK9/ A146BODM2CWK9/ A146BXXU2C. If you are a Galaxy A14 5G user, you can check whether your unit got the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The development comes amid reports of multiple other Samsung devices receiving One UI 6 stable version. These devices include Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, number of Galaxy A-series devices such as the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A54, and more. Aside from these, the Galaxy Tab S9 is also getting the update in the US and Canada, meaning other regions should also be getting it soon. Galaxy A34 5G is also expected to get the update before the end of the week.

Samsung’s commitment towards releasing timely updates for most of its smartphones ranging from budget offerings to flagships at the same time, shows how the company is paying attention towards customer feedback. While some brands like Vivo and Oppo prioritise their flagships when pushing major Android updates, it seems like Samsung doesn’t want to do that.

One UI 6.0 stable rollout is a phased and region based rollout meaning you may not get the update right away here in India at the same time as it releases in, say Europe or the US. The Galaxy S23 series was the first set of devices to receive the update around a month back. The update brings a redesigned Quick Panel, a new notifications interface, a new universal font, a redesigned media player, redesigned emojis, among others.