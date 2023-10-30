One UI 6 exits beta, stable version hits Galaxy S23 series

Samsung has been running the beta of One UI 6 for Galaxy S23 series over the past couple of months. The upcoming major update for One UI has seen a total of nine betas and it seems like Samsung is finally ready to rollout the update. Reports online state that Samsung Galaxy S23 series is receiving the stable update of One UI 6 in Germany.

Users on X have begun posting screenshots of the stable One UI 6 update which clocks in at about 349.18 MB for those who were already a part of the beta program. The reports are mostly from Germany and Poland. This means that other regions should also be getting the update soon. Those who are on Android 13 (One UI 5.x), should get an update much bigger in size.

As of writing this article, our Galaxy S23 Ultra unit running One UI 5.1 with October patch hasn’t gotten the update yet. Considering beta users have received the update, a proper rollout shouldn’t be far off. If you aren’t a part of the beta program, you can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install to check whether your Galaxy S23 series device has received stable One UI 6 or not.

We reviewed the beta of One UI 6 on a Galaxy S23 and it looked quite promising, thanks to the under the hood optimisations and the much needed visual changes. The entire battery stats page has also been changed. It now shows an individual day’s battery backup on the front and the percentage till which you charged the last time.

The Expanded Media Player in the notification panel now also has been redesigned completely with an animated seek bar that now acts as a wave. Further, you can now also choose to show your notifications on the basis of which one’s the latest, that is sort them by time instead of by priority. A load of other changes are a part of the major update.