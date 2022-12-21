Fitshot Flair smartwatch, Wings Phantom 760, 800 Gaming TWS, Lapcare GoBeat II BT speaker launched

Fitshot has launched its latest offering for women, called the Fitshot Flair smartwatch. The watch is claimed to be the most feature packed Fitshot device by the company. Apart from that, Wings has launched its new app called Wings Sync. The gaming audio brand also announced two new Phantom TWS Gaming earbuds — 760 and 800.

Fitshot Flair Price, Features

The smartwatch is available in pink, blue, green colour and will be available this Christmas on Flipkart and on the company’s own website at a special offer price of Rs 1999.

The smartwatch is made of premium materials according to the company and features an IPS LCD Screen, CosmicDisplay, with 450 nits of brightness. The smartwatch has a screen that is Daylight compatible. Fitshot Flair allows you to choose from over 60 different watch faces. The watch is rated IP68 for water & dust resistance.

Aside from the design innovation, the smartwatch has advanced UV sensors that detect UV exposure and advises the user to take appropriate precautions. The smartwatch gives advice by using the sun’s measured UV index to advise its user to wear a hat, sunglasses, or sunscreen.

Fitshot Flair is designed for women on the go and includes various wellness features to track daily activities. There are options for walking, dancing, badminton, strength training, and over 10+ sports mode. The smartwatch has several health features, such as SpO2, UV Light strength detection, Heart Rate, Body Temperature Monitoring, a menstruation tracker, and others, that aid in keeping track of health.

Sedentary alerts, for example, include Call Reminders, Schedule Reminders, Application Push Reminders, Alarm Clock, Sedentary Reminders, and so on. The wearable also supports social media notifications. Users will also be notified when they receive a text message or a phone call, and they will be able to respond using the ‘quick messages’ feature.

Fitshot Flair is powered by a 300mAh battery that lasts up to 10 days on a single charge. The smartwatch is Bluetooth V5.0 compatible and works with both Android and iOS. A 365-day warranty covers this product against manufacturing defects.

Wings Phantom 760, Phantom 800 Price, Features

Talking about the new Wings Sync app first, it can be used in tandem with the Wings earbuds make them well rounded and functional products. The app is free to download and use. The Wings Sync allows you to tweak your earbuds, customise their audio, gain better controls, and much more.

You can adjust the touch controls of the earbuds, tweak your audio according to your preference with its inbuilt preset EQ Modes, locate your lost earbuds, and use it for firmware updates, to check connectivity status, battery life info, and use many other features. The Wings Sync App is now available for Android and iOS mobile phones.

Phantom 800

Wings also announced the Phantom 760 and Phantom 800 Gaming Earbuds. The Wings Phantom 800, Black and White colour variants are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and the Wings Lifestyle website, for Rs 2,999 with a 1-year warranty. The Wings Phantom 760, will be releasing on 29th December on Amazon, Flipkart as well as the Wings Website.

Sporting a latency of 40ms, the two Phantom earbuds are an ideal choice of audio wearables for mobile gamers as per the company.

Phantom 760

It comes with Bluetooth v5.3, Open and One technology for instant pairing the moment you flip open the case, large 13mm dynamic drivers, quad HD mics for clear audio with ENC, gaming mode instant low-latency audio (40ms), LED accents to create a gaming ambiance and up to 50 hours of battery life (10 hours on each earbud). They support charging with Bullet Charge (10 min=100 min) as well.

Lapcare GoBeat II Bluetooth Party Speaker Price, Features

Lapcare has also announced the launch of the latest GoBeat II Bluetooth party speaker LBS-666 in the Indian market. The GoBeat II shall be made available in all the leading retail stores at a price of Rs 2499/- from December onwards in a single black colour.

The GoBeat II LBS-666 has a built-in lithium ion battery with 3.7V1200mAh, which means the speaker guarantees music 10 hrs/day. The Speaker also features Battery Care Mode that prevents overcharging. The support of Dual Diaphragm and TWS, allows you to enjoy stereo sound quality without the use of cables or wires.

The Go Beat II speakers can be connected to your mobile phones and laptops easily through the bluetooth. Apart from bluetooth, it supports other connectivity options as well, such as AUX, Micro SD Card, FM, TWS, and U disk. The speaker has a micro-USB port for charging.