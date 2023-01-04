Samsung Galaxy F04 launched in India, OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2 debut in China

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F04 in India, a new budget offering from the Korean brand. The device has an HD+ display, a large battery, dual rear cameras and more. Apart from that, OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 11 5G in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor alongside the Buds Pro 2.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Price, Specs in India

The Galaxy F04 is priced at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model and comes in two colours – pink and green in India. The first sale of the Galaxy F04 will take place on January 12. One can buy the smartphone for Rs 7,499 during the special price offer for a limited period. Apart from Flipkart, the device can also be purchased through Samsung India’s website.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a thick chin. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. There is 64GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) and 4GB of RAM.

In the camera department, this handset sports a dual rear camera setup with LED flash. It is headlined by a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy F04 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 skin on top. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. While it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor, it does support Face unlock functionality.

OnePlus 11 5G Price, Specs, Features

The base model of the OnePlus 11 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 3999 (approx Rs 48,098) while the 16GB + 512GB model comes at CNY 4,899 (approx Rs 58,900). The 16GB + 256GB model comes at CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 52,900). The device will launch in India on February 7th 2023.

The OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display. Furthermore, there is 1300 nits of peak brightness, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 92.7% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus 11 will have a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 48MP IMX581 sensor 150-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP IMX709 2x telephoto camera with OIS. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

In partnership with AAC, this OnePlus device uses the world’s first bionic vibrating motor. It is the only Android vibration motor with a volume of more than 600mm. The first full-phase magnetic circuit technology can detect two vibrations at the same time.

Furthermore, OnePlus 11 is also claimed to be the first phone in the world to feature custom Graphics Engine for high frame rate and enhanced image quality. No matter what frame rate the game supports, the phone will offer up to 120fps with native optimisations, says the company.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. Interestingly, the device lacks support for wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB-C for charging. Further, it will run on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 outside China and ColorOS 13 in China. Lastly, they support stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price, Specs

Alongside the phone, OnePlus also launched the successor to the 2021 Buds Pro TWS, called the Buds Pro 2. They are priced at CNY 899 (approx Rs 10,800).

The Buds Pro 2 use a dual-driver design consisting of 11mm drivers for bass and 6mm drivers for trebles and mids. There’s also support for spatial audio, while the buds are equipped with six-axis motion sensors to keep track of the listener’s head position.

Next, the Buds Pro 2 feature user-selectable EQ settings, allowing you to pick between four presets to adjust the sound to your liking. It also supports active noise cancellation, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio. The Battery on the buds is rated to last up to 39 hours with the case.