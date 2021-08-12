Samsung Galaxy A12 with Exynos 850, 48MP quad cameras launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A12 with Exynos 850 has now been launched in India. This Exynos-powered Samsung phone also launched in Russia earlier this week as Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho.

The original Samsung Galaxy A12 was launched in India in February this year with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It was launched at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model.

The new device comes with Exynos 850 chipset, a quad camera setup, One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos price in India

Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 16,499. The phone is offered in Black, Blue, and White colours. It is available for purchase from the Samsung Indian website.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with with an Infinity-V notch housing the front camera and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A12 packs an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset instead of the MediaTek Helio P35 chip in Galaxy A12. It has 4GB RAM and and up to 128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card by up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front-facing shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for15W fast-charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, the phone measures 164×75.8×8.9mm and weighs 205 grams.