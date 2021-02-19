Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Micromax In Note 1: The dominating battle

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2021 1:24 pm

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy A12 is a device equipped with a 2 year old processor but can it compete with the latest budget contender? Let's take a look.

The smartphone budget segment in India is heating up as more and more entrants continue to provide value for money smartphones at low prices. Samsung recently unveiled its latest contender for the budget segment, the Galaxy A12. With the Galaxy A12, the Korean manufacturer wants to widen its reach to the budget segment this year but will other companies let it do so? 

 

Micromax, which made a comeback late last year is also trying to impress users with a smartphone that comes with stock android -  Note 1. The Galaxy A12 and the In Note 1 fall in the same price segment which means one of it might give out a better value for its price. So let's compare them and have a look. 

 

Design and Display 

 

Galaxy A12 design

 

On the back of the Galaxy A12, we have a square camera design consisting of 4 sensors and a flash below it. On the front, the device has a water-drop style notch housing the front camera. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button itself. 

 

In Note 1 design

 

The Micromax In Note 1 has a rectangular camera array with quad cameras and a flash. There's also a fingerprint sensor along with the 'In' branding at the bottom. We also have a dedicated Google Assistant button which is a nice addition. In our opinion, the design on the In Note 1 gives a more modern feel with the X-patterned back. The Galaxy A12's design looks ordinary and similar to some other devices launched by the company recently. 

 

In Note 1 display

 

The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display. 

 

While both of them have LCD panels, the size of the display is slightly bigger on In Note 1 and it also has a better resolution, which means you get a sharper and clearer image and a more immersive experience on Micromax's smartphone. 

 

Software and Performance 

 

The In Note 1 packs a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz under the hood. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.  

 

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset with CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. It is paired with  4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of Storage with expansion upto 1TB. 

 

Both the devices have processors from the same chipset manufacturer but the In Note 1 comes with a better processor that will provide you with better gaming as well as performance experience in all scenarios. The chipset used in Galaxy A12 was released back in 2018 and is now outdated. The RAM and storage on both devices are identical and won't be an issue on either of them. 

 

In Note 1 software

 

On the software part, In Note 1 runs on stock Android 10 with Android 11 arriving in the month of April as promised by the company. The Galaxy A12 is running on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.5 with no information available in sight regarding the Android 11 update. 

 

This again means you get an updated and a bloatware-free experience on the In Note 1. Stock Android paired with the latest G series processor from MediaTek will not only give you a better overall experience, but will also feel faster at the same time along with quicker updates. Micromax will not have to modify their software much before releasing an update for the In Note 1 as it runs on Stock Android whereas in the case of Samsung, the company will have to first heavily modify its software. 

 

This means In Note 1 is a better choice in this segment as well.

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Poco M3 

 

Cameras 

 

In Note 1 camera

 

The In Note 1 has a 48MP Quad Camera setup at back while the other three cameras are the standard 5MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP Macro, and 2MP depth sensors. It has a 16MP camera on the front for the selfies.

 

Galaxy A12 camera

 

The Galaxy A12 offers a quad-camera setup including a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front-facing shooter. 

 

On paper, the specifications of cameras on both the smartphones match meaning the result for a better camera now relies on real-life image samples. Higher megapixels do not matter anymore in the smartphone world and we would have to compare them side by side to tell you which of the smartphones has a better selfie shooter, and the rear cameras as well. 

 

Battery 

 

InNote1 Battery

 

Galaxy A12 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom while the In Note 1 also packs a 5,000mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support. 

 

The battery capacities on both of them are 5000mAh but the one on In Note 1 will charge slightly faster as it supports a higher wattage for charging. Also, the device gets reverse charging support through which you can charge other devices using a cable. The battery life usage depends on the user's use-case scenario and the number of apps installed. But because of higher charging wattage support and reverse charging support, the In Note 1 is clearly the winner here as well. 

 

Price

 

Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499.

 

The Galaxy A12 is sold in 2 variants where the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999 while 4GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 13,999. 

 

The Micromax In Note 1 is a clear winner and has dusted the Galaxy A12 in every segment by a considerable margin. A better display, faster charging, reverse charging, stock Android and a better processor, all at a less price than Galaxy A12 have led to In Note 1's victory in this battle. 

Micromax In Note 1 to receive Android 11 in April, Micromax 5G phone in works says founder

Exclusive: Micromax set to launch a new smartphone soon, 5G phone expected around November

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Poco M3

Micromax IN Note 1, IN 1b now available via offline market in select states

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Micromax Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 receiving new OxygenOS update

Moto E7 Power launched in India with 6.5-inch MaxVision display, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies