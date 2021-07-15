Samsung Galaxy A03s with 5000mAh battery likely to launch soon

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy A-series smartphone called Galaxy A03s. The phone recently received Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Now it has appeared on the FCC certification site.

The Galaxy A03s has passed through the US FCC certification, which confirms the device’s battery size. According to the listing, the new smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery size. Sadly, there is no info regarding the charging technology on this device.

The phone has the model number HQ-50S on the FCC website. Unfortunately, the FCC listing has no information on the other major specs of the phone. However, the listing suggests its imminent launch.

The recent Wi-Fi Alliance certification site listing revealed that the phone would support single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n. In addition, there will also be Wi-Fi Direct connectivity features.

Samsung Galaxy A03s was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number SM-A037F. The phone will be powered by the 2.30GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The listing also revealed that it would have 4GB RAM.

It was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with model number SM-A037F/DS. This hints at an imminent launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications (Rumoured)

As per earlier leaked specifications and renders, the phone will sport a water-drop notch display to house a selfie camera on the front. On the backside, there will be a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. It is also said to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

The Galaxy A03s is said to sport a 6.5-inch display, but there’s no word regarding its resolution. For the camera, there will be a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras at the rear. In addition, it is likely to feature a 5-megapixel front camera.

The device will measure 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. The thickness of the phone will be 9.5mm when including the rear camera hump. The Galaxy A03s will also offer a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack.