Samsung Galaxy A03s with Android 11 certified by Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung is planning to launch Samsung Galaxy A03s in India soon. The phone has received Wi-Fi Alliance certification suggesting its imminent launch.

SamMobile has reported the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site listing. As per the listing, this Samsung device is expected to come in two variants — SM-A037F and SM-A037F/DS. In addition, the phone will support single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity features. Sadly, the listing does not show any specifications except that the Android 11 operating system will power the device.

Last week, the Samsung Galaxy A03s was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number SM-A037F. The phone will be powered by the 2.30GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The listing also revealed that it would have 4GB RAM.

On the Geekbench listing, the phone had scored 163 in the single-core test and 847 in the multi-core test.

Samsung Galaxy A03s India launch soon

Samsung Galaxy A03s was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with model number SM-A037F/DS. This hints at an imminent launch in India.

The Galaxy A03s will be the successor to Galaxy A02s, announced in November last year. The device specifications and renders were leaked online in May.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications (Rumoured)

As per the renders, the phone will sport a water-drop notch display to house a selfie camera on the front. On the backside, there will be a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. It is also said to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

The Galaxy A03s is said to sport a 6.5-inch display, but there’s no word regarding its resolution. For the camera, there will be a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras at the rear. In addition, it is likely to feature a 5-megapixel front camera.

The device will measure 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. The thickness of the phone will be 9.5mm when including the rear camera hump. The Galaxy A03s will also offer a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack.