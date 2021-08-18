HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy A03s with 13MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery launched in...

Samsung Galaxy A03s with 13MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A03s with 13MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery is launched in India. It comes in three colours – Black, Blue and White.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Samsung Galaxy A03s launched

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A03s is launched in India.
  • It comes in two variants – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB
  • Galaxy A03s will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Samsung has today launched Galaxy A03s smartphone in the Indian market. The device comes with Octa-core MediaTek P35 processor, a 13MP triple rear camera, One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Launched Price and Offers

The phone is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Galaxy A03s customers can opt for options via banking and NBFC partners. Further, ICICI debit & credit card customers opting for financing from Samsung Finance+, Bajaj Finance or TVS can avail cashback of INR 1000 on purchase of Galaxy A03ssubject to terms and conditions.

Galaxy A03s will be available in three colours – Black, Blue and White flaunting a haze and matt textured body. Galaxy A03s will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Specifications

The Samsung phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with an Infinity-V notch housing the front camera and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A03s packs an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 It has up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card by up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP front-facing shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for15W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

