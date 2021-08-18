Samsung Galaxy A03s with 13MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung has today launched Galaxy A03s smartphone in the Indian market. The device comes with Octa-core MediaTek P35 processor, a 13MP triple rear camera, One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Launched Price and Offers

The phone is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Galaxy A03s customers can opt for options via banking and NBFC partners. Further, ICICI debit & credit card customers opting for financing from Samsung Finance+, Bajaj Finance or TVS can avail cashback of INR 1000 on purchase of Galaxy A03ssubject to terms and conditions.

Galaxy A03s will be available in three colours – Black, Blue and White flaunting a haze and matt textured body. Galaxy A03s will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Specifications

The Samsung phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with an Infinity-V notch housing the front camera and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A03s packs an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 MT6765 It has up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card by up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP front-facing shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for15W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.