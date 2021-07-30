Samsung Galaxy A03s launch seems imminent as support page goes live

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy A-series smartphone called Galaxy A03s in India. The support page of the phone is live on the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy F22 with model number A037F/DS is now listed on the Samsung India support website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country.

However, the support page does not actually reveal any details for the upcoming Samsung smartphone, but it suggests that the smartphone could indeed be launched in India soon.

The phone earlier was also spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site listing revealed that the phone would support single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n. In addition, there will also be Wi-Fi Direct connectivity features.

The FCC certification revealed that the new smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery size. This is likely to be accompanied by 15W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A03s was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number SM-A037F. The phone will be powered by the 2.30GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The listing also revealed that it would have 4GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications (Rumoured)

As per earlier leaked specifications and renders, the phone will sport a water-drop notch display to house a selfie camera on the front. On the backside, there will be a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. It is also said to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

The Galaxy A03s is said to sport a 6.5-inch display, but there’s no word regarding its resolution. For the camera, there will be a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras at the rear. In addition, it is likely to feature a 5-megapixel front camera.

The device will measure 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. The thickness of the phone will be 9.5mm when including the rear camera hump. The Galaxy A03s will also offer a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack.