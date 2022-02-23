HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy A03 India price revealed ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A03 India price revealed ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A03 might soon arrive in India and the price for the Indian variant has now been tipped.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy a03 india

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A03 India Price has been tipped
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 might launch in India soon
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 carries entry-level specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03, a budget offering from the Korean smartphone manufacturer first debuted in Vietnam back in December of last year. Now, Samsung seems to be readying the launch of the Galaxy A03 in India, the price for which has now been tipped. The smartphone comes with entry-level specs such as an HD screen, plastic body, etc.

The price was tipped by a report that says the handset will retail in two configurations in the country – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. Further, the 3GB + 32GB variant of the Galaxy A03 will carry a list price of Rs 10,499 in India. While the 4GB + 64GB variant will have a list price of Rs 11,999.

In Vietnam, the phone was launched in Black, Dark Green, and Red colours. As per a previous report, the Galaxy A03 will come in only two colour-ways in India including Black and Red. As for the launch, the Galaxy A03 is expected to arrive in the country by end of February or in March.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications

The Galaxy A03 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 1560 × 720 pixel resolution and an Infinity-V notch. It is powered by a UniSoC SC9863A processor and an IMG8322 GPU. It should have up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with storage expansion support up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A03 features a dual-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the handset has a 5MP shooter which has an f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy A03 is backed with a 5,000mAh battery. It offers a 3.5mm audio jack, a dedicated micro-SD card slot, and Dolby Atmos audio. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

Samsung Galaxy A03

Samsung Galaxy A03
  • ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A
  • RAM (GB)3, 4
  • Storage (GB)32, 64, 128
  • Display6.5-inch 1560 × 720 pixels
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11
 

