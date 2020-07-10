Samsung Galaxy A01 Core to come with Android 10 (Go Edition) and 3000mAh removable battery

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will bring back removable batteries for Samsung’s entry-level handsets.

Advertisement

Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy A01 Core new entry-level smartphone soon. Full specs of the upcoming smartphone have now leaked online.



The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will bring back removable batteries for Samsung’s entry-level handsets. As per the leaked specifications by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will feature a 5.3-inch PLS TFT LCD display with 1480 x 720 pixel resolution.



Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739 processor which will be coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.



For the camera, the Galaxy A01 Core will come with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f.2/2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.



On the battery front, there will be a 3,000mAh removable battery. The phone will run on Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box, an optimized version of the mobile OS for low-end devices.



For the connectivity, the phone will have a micro-USB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card slot as well as dual SIM.

Meanwhile, as per MySmartPrice, Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will reportedly a rebranded version of the Galaxy A01 Core. The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core has been spotted on the Google Supported Devices listing. The listing does show a different, SM-M013F model number. Interestingly, the Galaxy A01 Core was also spotted at the WiFi certification website with model number SM-A013F/DS.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core was earlier spotted on Google Play Console which revealed that the phone will come with HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and 320ppi. The phone will come with 1GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. The Galaxy A01 Core is also powered by a MediaTek MT6739 chipset with four CPU Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.5GHz.