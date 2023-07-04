Samsung Digital Service Centre launched in India, to offer DIY videos for consumers

Samsung has launched its Digital Service Centre in India, a comprehensive platform that will provide consumers a personalised customer service experience related to their products. The service is aimed at offering a convenient way for the customers to know about their product, how they can do certain installations and more.

One can access the service by going to the support menu on Samsung India website or directly logging on to the Digital Service Centre website. The Service Center provides personalised support basis the needs of consumers once they log in to their Samsung account. This includes a simplified user navigation journey, quick access to category-wise self-help content, category-specific DIY videos, mobile app experience, and model-specific repair and spare part prices at one page, according to the brand.

Through the DIY videos, consumers will be able to find resolutions to many issues related to their products such as how to use screen mirroring feature on your TV, how to connect Soundbar to the TV, how to install your Samsung semi-automatic washing machine, how to set up the Freestyle projector, or how to use auto restart feature in Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Furthermore, users can also book appointments to get priority service at service centres, avail pick & drop service, locate a service centre, get details of warranty policies, track repairs, get information about service costs, schedule callback requests through remote and visual support, and get software updates through the Samsung Digital Service Centre.

Buyers can also opt for WhatsApp Support, Remote Support, technical assistance through the call center or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube. There’s also a ‘Smart Touch Call’ service from Samsung that reduces wait time for customers when they call Samsung’s Customer Care to resolve their queries. Customers have the option to switch to a synchronised voice and screen interface instead of a traditional call centre experience.