Samsung Delight Offers bring discounts on its frost-free range of refrigerators

Samsung has announced its new Samsung Delight Offers on its range of frost-free refrigerators in India. The brand has revealed that the offer is available on Flipkart and Amazon. The Samsung Delight Offer will kickstart from March 19 and it will end on March 22, 2020.

Under this offer, customers who are looking to buy a Samsung refrigerator can get up to 25 per cent discount along with 10 per cent instant bank discount with SBI Credit Card on Flipkart and Amex & RBL Credit Card on Amazon. Furthermore, the brand has revealed that users will get exchange benefits of up to Rs 12,000 and no-cost EMI as low as Rs 1,650 per month. The frost-free range starts at a price tag of Rs 19,790.







Samsung will provide these offers on its entire range of Frost Free refrigerators which includes the recently launched Curd Maestro refrigerators, Double Door refrigerators with Base Stand Drawer and Convertible refrigerators. These models are equipped with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and Digital Inverter Technology with stabilizer free operation allowing the refrigerator to run on a home inverter as well as solar energy with reduced power consumption, and will be available in a variety of colour and design options.

“As a consumer centric brand, Samsung is committed to deliver best-in-class products with meaningful innovations. The consumer focus is shifting towards refrigerators that offer convenience, more storage space and energy efficiency. We are partnering with Flipkart and Amazon this summer to offer exciting Samsung Delight Offers on our Global Number 1 Frost Free refrigerators that are designed for Indian homes,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.