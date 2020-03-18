  • 12:41 Mar 18, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Delight Offers bring discounts on its frost-free range of refrigerators

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2020 10:55 am

Latest News

The brand has revealed that the offer is available on Flipkart and Amazon. The Samsung Delight Offer will kickstart from March 19 and it will end on March 22, 2020.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced its new Samsung Delight Offers on its range of frost-free refrigerators in India. The brand has revealed that the offer is available on Flipkart and Amazon. The Samsung Delight Offer will kickstart from March 19 and it will end on March 22, 2020. 

 

Under this offer, customers who are looking to buy a Samsung refrigerator can get up to 25 per cent discount along with 10 per cent instant bank discount with SBI Credit Card on Flipkart and Amex & RBL Credit Card on Amazon. Furthermore, the brand has revealed that users will get exchange benefits of up to Rs 12,000 and no-cost EMI as low as Rs 1,650 per month. The frost-free range starts at a price tag of Rs 19,790.

 



Advertisement

 

Samsung will provide these offers on its entire range of Frost Free refrigerators which includes the recently launched Curd Maestro refrigerators, Double Door refrigerators with Base Stand Drawer and Convertible refrigerators. These models are equipped with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and Digital Inverter Technology with stabilizer free operation allowing the refrigerator to run on a home inverter as well as solar energy with reduced power consumption, and will be available in a variety of colour and design options.

 

“As a consumer centric brand, Samsung is committed to deliver best-in-class products with meaningful innovations. The consumer focus is shifting towards refrigerators that offer convenience, more storage space and energy efficiency. We are partnering with Flipkart and Amazon this summer to offer exciting Samsung Delight Offers on our Global Number 1 Frost Free refrigerators that are designed for Indian homes,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

 

Samsung Republic Day Offers: Top deals on Smart TVs and more

Samsung launches Curd Maestro refrigerator that prepares Curd

Samsung launches New Range of convertible inverter air conditioners in India

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Whirlpool introduces new range of 3D cool inverter air conditioners in India

Orient Electric introduces new range of inverter air coolers in India

Eureka Forbes introduces new Forbes Health air conditioner in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies