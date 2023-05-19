Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 launched in India: Check features, price

Samsung has launched a new set of Smart TV lineup in India under its Crystal 4K iSmart series. The new UHD smart TVs come with 4K resolution displays with a set of smart features such as a built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding, IoT Sensor for automatic brightness adjustment and more.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV: Price

The new set of TVs have a starting price of priced at Rs 33,990 for the 43-inch screen model, whereas the 65-inch display model costs Rs. 71,990. The TV is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung e-store. Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on selected bank cards.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV: Specifications, Features

The new Samsung Smart TVs are powered by Crystal Processor 4K that can upscale lower-resolution content and enhance colours also. Besides these, it gets PurColor feature which enables the TV to express a huge range of colours for optimal picture performance. The TVs also feature One Billion True Colors, HDR10+ and 3-Side Bezel Less Design. In addition, the Crystal 4K UHD TVs come with Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, and Adaptive Sound Technology.

The new range of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs come with Video Calling feature with SlimFit Cam. Next, the new TV lineup from Samsung comes with built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light to automatically adjust brightness. Calm Onboarding seamlessly syncs devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices but also third-party appliances and IoT devices for seamless connections.

In addition, the TVs pack an Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features, which allow faster frame transition and low latency as well. The television also has multiple modes such as Smart work, Gaming, and Smart Watching.