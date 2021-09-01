Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone in works

Samsung is now working on a new A-series smartphone called the Galaxy A13 5G. The phone is said to be debuting as the most affordable 5G phone from Samsung.

Dutch publication GalaxyClub reports the company is now working on Galaxy A13 5G. The phone will be the successor of the Galaxy A12, which launched last year.

As the name suggests, the phone will come with 5G connectivity. To recall, its predecessor came with only LTE networks. The report has not revealed any specs of the Galaxy A13 5G. It only reveals that the smartphone will have model code SM-A136B.

The Galaxy A22 5G was introduced with a pricing of 229 euros. Hence, it is expected that the A13 5G could be priced under 200 euros.

Since the Galaxy A12 was launched in December 2020, we can expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy A13 in 2021 or early 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and a big bottom chin.

An octa-core chipset powers the device with CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz, respectively. Samsung has not revealed the name of the chipset but the leak’s point towards the MediaTek Helio P35. It is paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage with expansion upto 1TB.

The Galaxy A12 offers a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear.

The smartphone comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard.