Samsung Big TV Days Sale Offers Free Serif TV or Soundbar With Select Models

Samsung India today announced a load of new offers on its big TVs, including the ultra-premium Neo QLED, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs. The ‘Big TV Days’ offers have been introduced for the T20 Cricket World Cup to enhance users’ entertainment experience. During the Big TV Days sale, the brand is offering a free Serif TV or a Samsung soundbar depending on the model you purchase.

Samsung Big TV Days Sale: All Details

Customers purchasing Samsung TVs during ‘Big TV Days’ will get a free Serif TV worth Rs 89,990 or a Soundbar worth Rs 79,990 free, depending upon the TV purchased. Customers can also avail easy EMI starting Rs 2,990, and cashback up to 20%. The offers will be available on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and various other online platforms, ensuring convenience for consumers nationwide.

The offers will be available between June 1 and June 30, 2024, on 98″/85″/83″/77″/75″ sizes across the Neo QLED, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TV range on select models.

Samsung further reiterates how it has curated localized smart experiences for Indian consumers to include a range of services like gaming, entertainment, education and fitness, which are available in these televisions. The Cloud gaming service enables users to experience AAA games with plug and play – with no console or PC required.

These TVs also pack Samsung Education Hub which helps users to experience big screen learning with live classes, making learning for your kids more interactive and immersive. Additionally, with TV Key Cloud service, consumers no longer need a set-top box as it enables direct transmission of content through the cloud. Samsung TV Plus provides 100+ channels free with instant access to news, movies, entertainment and more.

The Neo QLED 8K TV has AI Picture Technology that sharpens image quality to capture finer details, such as facial expressions and other subtle nuances. Additionally, AI Upscaling Pro enhances lower-resolution content to align with the 8K display, significantly improving image sharpness and viewer immersion.

Additionally, Samsung’s glare-free OLED TVs, models S95D and S90D, ranging from 55 to 83 inches, are designed to eliminate screen reflections while maintaining clarity in all lighting conditions. The NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor powers them and feature Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro to enhance the picture quality.