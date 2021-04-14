Advertisement

Samsung announces new offers on Galaxy A32, now available for Rs 18999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 12:12 pm

Samsung has rolled out an instant cashback of up to Rs 1500 for all its customers.
Samsung has today announced new and exciting offers on the recently launched Galaxy A32 smartphone. Starting today, the offers will roll out across all leading retail stores and on Samsung.com.

 

Samsung has rolled out an instant cashback of up to Rs 1500 for all its customers. Additionally, customers purchasing Galaxy A32 can now avail a cashback of up to Rs 1500 on HDFC Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions.

Consumers can also avail No cost EMI options (including zero down payment and zero processing schemes) with leading NBFCs. With all these offers, the effective ownership price of Galaxy A32 is now Rs 18,999.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in four colours – Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet and is available in 6GB+128GB storage variant.


Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4″ FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, browsing and gaming. It runs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with 64MP quad rear camera. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens along with 20MP front camera.

 

It has 5000mAh battery that delivers up to 20 hours of video playback and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.

