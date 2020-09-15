Samsung announces Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Titanium model

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium model will be available starting from September 18.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 3 Stainless Steel along with the Galaxy Note20 Series, Galaxy Tab S7 series and Galaxy Buds Live at its first virtual Unpacked Event. Now Samsung Electronics has today announced the Titanium model of Galaxy Watch 3 as well.



In India, the wearable was launched last month along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds. At launch, it will come in a 45mm Bluetooth variant in Mystic Black. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium model will be available starting from September 18. The company has not shared the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium model.



The Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium sports a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection on the 45mm models. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with 1.5 GB RAM and above; iOS: iPhone 5 and above, and iOS 9.0 and above.





The smartwatch comes with Exynos 9110 chipset and it runs Tizen OS 5.5. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device will support Bluetooth and Wifi as well as NFC and GPS. The smartwatch will come with 39 different sports modes and it features Accelerometer, ECG sensor, 8 LED photoplethysmography, Gyroscope, Barometer, and Ambient Light sensor.



Moving on, the smartwatch comes with IP68 certification making it waterproof up to 50 meters in depth for 10 minutes. It is also MIL-STD-810G certified as well. Under the hood, it is packed with advanced health monitoring features, including blood pressure1 and ECG monitoring as well as other fitness and wellness capabilities including blood oxygen (SPO2) tracking, home training programs and sleep management to help comprehensively manage the users’ health, even from home.



The smartwatch comes with 340mAh battery. The smartwatch will support wireless charging and it comes with up to 56 hours of battery life. The model 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm.