Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched in India

Samsung has today announced the launch of its Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live in India. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in 4G and Bluetooth variants in 41mm and 45mm. Galaxy Watch 3 41mm will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm will be in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours.



Galaxy Watch 3 41mm is priced at Rs 29990 and Rs 34490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants respectively, while Galaxy Watch3 45mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at Rs 32990 and Rs 38990.



Galaxy Buds Live will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours at a price of Rs 14990.



The Galaxy Watch 3 will go on sale starting August 27, while Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting August 25 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.



Pre-booking offers



On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 4G model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible to purchase the Galaxy Buds Live at an offer price of Rs 4,990 (a benefit of Rs 10,000). The offer is available on all pre-bookings done online at the Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17 and 26.



On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 4500 on the 41mm model and Rs 5000 on the 45mm model. The offer is exclusive to pre-bookings done online at Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart between August 20 and 26.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 45mm variant sports a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The Galaxy Watch 41mm comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. Both the models feature Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection.

Galaxy Watch 3 is lighter, thinner yet has a bigger display so you can choose from over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store, or design your own with a library of 40 different watch face complications to choose from. Galaxy Watch 3 is fitted with Samsung’s signature rotating bezel which drives the popular rotating bezel UI.



The eSIM powered 4G function truly sets you free to manage calls and notifications, stream your favourite playlists, and access your favourite apps on-the-go even if you aren’t carrying your smartphone with you. Galaxy Watch3 4G is supported by Airtel and Jio with service coming soon for Vodafone. The Bluetooth variants also offer almost similar connectivity experience without the phone as long as the Galaxy Watch3 is connected to a Wi-Fi hotspot.



The smartwatch comes with Exynos 9110 chipset and it runs Tizen OS 5.5. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device will support Bluetooth and Wifi as well as NFC and GPS. The smartwatch comes with IP68 certification making it waterproof up to 50 meters in depth for 10 minutes. It is also MIL-STD-810G certified as well. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 also pack Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature.





Samsung Galaxy Buds Live



Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit. These earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and you get a total of 21 hours playback with ANC ON and a total of 29 hours with ANC OFF.



The earphones support up to 8 hours of playback, and the charging case allows you to enjoy an additional 23 hours over multiple charges. You can gain 1 hour of play time with just 5 minutes of quick charging. The device is compatible with devices with Android 5.0 or later and with more than 1.5GB of RAM, iPhone 7 or later models with iOS 10.0 or later.



There is an intuitive touch-based Physical User Interface for touch control. They also have a ‘Buds Together’ feature to share music with your friends. There is also IPX2 water resistance and they work with Samsung's Bixby voice assistant.