Samsung announces free Soundbar with select QLED TV models, cashback offers on refrigerators, microwaves and more

Cashback offers will available for HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and State Bank of India, and all these offers will be available till June 30, 2021

Advertisement

Samsung has announced exciting offers on a wide range of its consumer electronics products. Consumers can get a Samsung Soundbar, worth up to Rs 99,990, on purchase of select QLED TVs along with exciting EMI offers starting as low as Rs 990.



Cashback offers will available for HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and State Bank of India, and all these offers will be available till June 30, 2021

Advertisement

Samsung TVs

Samsung is offering its premium Soundbars free with its select TVs. During the offer period, consumers buying 75-inch and above QLED TVs will get a free Soundbar Q900T worth Rs 99,990 or Q800T worth Rs 48,990 depending on the QLED TV model.

Consumers will get Samsung Soundbar T450 worth Rs 16,490 when buying Samsung QLED TVs (65-inch and above) and Samsung UHD TVs (75-inch and above). The offer also includes Samsung Soundbar T420 worth Rs 13,490 with Samsung QLED TVs (55-inch and above) and Samsung UHD TVs (65-inch and above).

Consumers can further avail up to 36-month EMIs, low cost EMIs as low as Rs 990, extended warranty and up to 20% cashback (up to Rs 20,000) on their purchase.

Samsung Sound Devices

Consumers looking for incredible sound can avail up to 10% additional cashback up to Rs 6,000 on purchase of selected Samsung Soundbars.

Samsung Refrigerators

On purchase of Samsung’s­ Side-by-Side, Curd Maestro, Frost Free and Direct Cool refrigerators, consumers will get cashback up to 15% with easy EMI options starting as low as Rs 990 and a 10-year warranty on the digital compressor.

Microwaves

Consumers buying Samsung Microwaves can avail up to 10% cashback, 5 years extended warranty on Magnetron and 10 years warranty on ceramic enamel cavity and 2 free units of Borosil set.