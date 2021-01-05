Advertisement

Samsung announces Big TV Days, Offers up to 20% cashback and extended warranty

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 3:52 pm

Latest News

Consumers can access unique offers with assured benefits on purchase of Samsung TVs.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced exciting Samsung Big TV offers on its 55-inch and above premium range of televisions at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country. Offers during the Samsung Big TV Days will be valid till January 31, 2021.

 

Consumers can access unique offers with assured benefits on purchase of  Samsung TVs – 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs, Crystal 4K UHD, QLED 8K TVs. Additionally, consumers can avail up to 20% cashback and extended warranty offers coupled with EMI as low as Rs 1,990.

Advertisement

 

During this period, consumers will get Samsung’s Galaxy A51 smartphone worth Rs 22,999 with 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs. They will get a Galaxy A31 smartphone worth Rs 18,999 with 55-inch models of QLED TVs and 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

 

Consumers buying 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs will get Soundbar HW-Q800T worth Rs 48,990 or Soundbar HW-Q900T worth Rs 99,990, on select TV models.

 

Samsung QLED TVs will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.

 

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice Present, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said "In 2020, there was a rise in demand for bigger screen smart TVs, above 55-inch, in top cities as well as small towns and rural markets. Consumers want to buy bigger TVs that offer cinematic viewing experience at home amid availability of high-quality OTT content and need for entertainment at home. The ‘Big TV Days’ promotion is aimed at creating great consumer offerings as we enter the New Year.”

 

“Consumers wishing to upgrade their lifestyle and looking forward to enjoying their big TV viewing experience will be delighted by the ‘Big TV Days’. We are confident that our unique offers will not only meet their expectations but also enrich their lives and make their homes ready for quality family time,” he said.

Samsung Galaxy M02s goes official in Nepal before India launch on January 7

Galaxy S21 Series Camera Infographics leaked along with Stylus Pen renders

Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch in India on January 7

Samsung Galaxy S21 confirmed to launch on January 14: All you need to know

Samsung reveals HDR10+ Adaptive Feature for Samsung TVs

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung reveals HDR10+ Adaptive Feature for Samsung TVs

Lumiford launches XP70 Wireless Earphones at Rs 2599

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies