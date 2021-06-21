Advertisement

Samsung and AMD's new GPU delayed, leaks suggest

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 10:54 am

Latest News

Samsung and AMD's upcoming GPU might have been delayed due to reasons unknown
Two years since Samsung announced its partnership with AMD; we finally got a glimpse of what new GPU capabilities could bring to the market. The GPU was earlier expected to arrive this month, but it seems like the plans have changed. 

 

Popular leaker Ice Universe revealed on Twitter back in February that the GPU should arrive in June, but the latest development says that the launch has been postponed to July. The reason behind the delay wasn't specified.

 

The main processor that will equip the GPU is set to arrive later this year as per the tipster, and we might witness the new GPU in Galaxy ZFold 3. At Computex last month, Samsung revealed that the GPU born out of both the company's partnership would be based on the RDNA2 architecture, the same one used in PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S consoles. 

 

This will enable the new Exynos chipset to have Ray Tracing and variable rate shading capabilities that should drastically enhance the gaming experience on devices equipped with this CPU. 

 

In the news related to Samsung, some leaks suggest that Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3, and it will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones at the event. Additionally, the company may also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

