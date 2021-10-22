Samsung adds Indian folk art collection to The Frame TV series

In the Frame TV series, Samsung has introduced local Indian folk and tribal art to The Frame TV’s Art Store. This new collection is part of a growing library of over 1,400 pieces.



Through the Art Store, you can transform your TV into a picture frame that shows 1,400 artworks from around the world. In addition, users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world-renowned institutions by selecting an individual piece of art for INR 1,199 or subscribing to the full Art Store collection for INR 299 per month.

Price & Availability

The Frame TV is available on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country. Consumers buying The Frame TV on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung shop can avail up to 17.5% cashback on leading banks.

The 43-inch model is available for INR 59,990, 50-inch model is available for INR 74,990, the 55-inch model is available for INR 89,990, the 65-inch is available for INR 121,990, and lastly the 75-inch model is available for INR 364,990. In addition, the Frame 2021 comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty during the festive period.

Frame TV series

The Indian folk art collection covers art forms from across the Indian sub-continent, reflecting the rich heritage of Indian artisans. In addition, Samsung has tied up with Floating Canvas Company to revive appreciation of various Indian art forms.

To make The Frame more exciting, consumers can avail a three-month complimentary subscription to the art store. The art works will be available on all models of The Frame TVs, which is a TV when it’s on and art when it’s off.

The art collection has been curated from across the wide expanse of Indian traditional folk and tribal art forms. This includes the Kalighat Paintings from Bengal; Cheriyal Scroll Paintings of Telangana; Madhubani Paintings from Bihar; Patachitra Paintings of Odisha and Bengal; Bhil art works from Madhya Pradesh; Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan; Baiga art works from Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh; Warli Paintings of Maharashtra; Kerala Mural Paintings; Phad Paintings from Rajasthan; Gond artworks from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and Odisha respectively.

ALSO READ: Samsung announces offers and discount of up to Rs 8,000 on The Frame Lifestyle TV

The Frame comes with attractive and customisable bezel options that come in different colours to complement your surroundings. With the latest edition of The Frame, you can curate your personal art collection as well.

The Frame TV comes with QLED technology that enables lifelike colours. It also has enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume. The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.