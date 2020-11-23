Advertisement

Samsung adds Google Assistant to its 2020 Smart TV lineup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 23, 2020 1:41 pm

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Bixby allow quick access to entertainment, live answers on screen and control over smart devices with voice commands.
Samsung has announced that Google Assistant will be rolled out to its 2020 smart TV line up. Google Assistant is now available in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and will be rolling out to 12 countries by the end of this year.

The virtual assistant is now available on all 2020 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace. Furthermore, the assistants are compatible with viewers’ existing voice assistant ecosystems.

Available alongside Amazon Alexa and Bixby, Google Assistant is now integrated into Samsung Smart TVs and requires no additional downloads, hardware, or installation, and is interchangeable, based on the household’s preference.

Samsung Smart TV users now have faster access to their favourite entertainment, real-time answers on the screen, and the ability to seamlessly control their smart home devices with a voice assistant. By activating voice commands, users can easily browse channels, adjust the volume, control playback, open apps and much more.

In addition to finding new TV programs and films to watch, viewers can ask Alexa, Bixby or Google Assistant to provide the weather forecast, find out the latest game scores or play their favorite tunes. With Google Assistant, viewers will also have access to the Google services they know and love to help streamline their days, including Google Search, Photos, Maps, Calendar and more.

Jack Krawczyk Director, Product Management for Google Assistant said: “By bringing Google Assistant to Samsung Smart TVs, we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favorite Google services. With our collaboration with Samsung, we are able to offer help from Google assistant to more people around the world right from the big screen.”

