Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD Series announced in India, price starts Rs 3,599

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2021 11:40 am

The Samsung 870 EVO features the company's latest V-NAND and controller, allowing it to reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively.
Samsung has today announced the release of 870 EVO SSD in India, the company's latest SATA solution in consumer SSD series. Samsung 870 EVO will be offered in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of uses.

The Samsung 870 EVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline, from January 20, 2021 in India. The Samsung 870 EVO will be priced at Rs 3,599 for 250 GB, Rs 5999 for 500GB, Rs 10999 for the 1TB, Rs 21999 for 2TB and Rs 43999 for 4TB model. Samsung 870 EVO comes with five-year Limited Warranty.

The Samsung 870 EVO features the company's latest V-NAND and controller, allowing it to reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Using a large variable SLC buffer, the drive’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels. The 870 EVO also delivers a nearly 38% improvement in random read speed over the previous 860 model, enabling enhanced user experiences when multi-tasking, web browsing or simply booting up PCs.

The 870 EVO provides broad compatibility with many computing devices and the most up-to-date PC features. The drive can be used with all devices that have 2.5-inch SATA interface connection. Moreover, with its power saving sleep mode, the 870 EVO is compatible with devices that support Window's Modern Standby function, offering added convenience to PC users.

Samsung designs all SSD components in-house to ensure that every part works together cohesively. As a result, the 870 EVO offers around 30% improvement in sustained performance over the 860 EVO, as well as a class-leading terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB, or a 5-year limited warranty, for its 4TB model.

 
The new 870 EVO is also designed with the environment in mind. By minimizing its carbon footprint throughout the entire production process, the drive expands consumer choice for greener products.

