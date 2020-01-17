Samsung 55-inch and 65-inch Frame QLED TV to be available on Flipkart Republic Day Sale

The Samsung 55-inch and 65-inch Frame QLED TV will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and two-year warranty on the panel.

Samsung has today announced the sale of its Frame QLED TV, in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale from January 19 to January 22, 2020, at attractive special prices.



The TVs will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and two-year warranty on the panel. For customers buying The Frame QLED TV, Samsung will provide installation support within four hours of delivery.



The Frame QLED TV 55-inch will be available at Rs 84,990. Customers doing pre-paid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking will get an additional instant cashback of Rs 3,000.



The new Frame QLED TV 65-inch, being introduced in India for the first time, will be available at Rs 1,59,990 with attractive pre-book offer during the sale period. The delivery of pre-booked units will start from February 1, 2020.



This comes after The Frame QLED TV 55-inch, which when not in use transforms into a stylish picture frame with over 1,200 digital artworks to choose from, being sold out before the end of the offer period during its previous sale on Flipkart, in September 2019.



The Frame offers superior picture quality with QLED technology, which enables beautiful colours, exceptional contrasts and impeccable details with 100% colour volume. The Frame also has in-built motion and brightness sensors. When it is not being used as TV, The Frame moves into Art Mode and displays digital pieces of artwork with over 1,200 digital artworks to choose from the Art Store. The Frame adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient light in the room.



The Frame QLED TV comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life and is a Netflix recommended TV too. The TVs are compatible with Bixby and Google Assistant, users can change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with their voice.



The Frame QLED TV also comes with motion and brightness sensors. When you’re nearby, the motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork. When you leave, it turns off to save energy. By detecting the ambient light, the Brightness Sensor automatically balances the screen’s brightness and colour tone for a natural illumination.



The Frame QLED TV can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to The Frame QLED TV effortlessly. The Frame QLED TV will also run the Apple TV App, which offers the Apple TV+ video subscription service.



Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India said "Among the many unique innovations that Samsung has pioneered over the years, The Frame is a masterpiece designed to be more than just a television. We got a huge response during the last sale on Flipkart in September 2019, and the TV was sold out. So we decided to bring back The Frame during Flipkart Republic Day sale on popular demand. This time, we have added a new 65-inch variant as well.”