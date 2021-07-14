Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerators launched

Samsung French Door Refrigerators have been today launched in India. There come in two capacities – 580L and 579L.

French Door Refrigerators Price, Offers & Availability

The 580L French Door Refrigerator will be available at a starting price of Rs 89,990. While the 579L Refrigerators will be available at a starting price of Rs 95,990.

These Refrigerators are available on Samsung.com and across retail partners across India – both physical stores and online, from July 14, 2021.

Consumers buying French Door Refrigerators will get upto 10% cashback on credit and debit cards from leading banks. They can also avail of no-cost, easy EMIs as low as Rs 2,499.

These new refrigerators come with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and digital inverter technology that provides up to 50% energy savings.

Features of Slim Fit Convertible 3-Door French Door Model Refrigerators

The convertible option in French Door Refrigerators gives freedom to consumers to manage storage space as per their requirements. With just a simple touch, you can convert your freezer into a fridge, giving you more storage capacity.

The French Door Refrigerators come with Twin Cooling Plus technology. It cools the fridge and freezer sections separately, helping stop odours from spreading and retaining the original flavour of food items.

A higher humidity of up to 70% preserves food for a longer period of time. In addition, twin Cooling PlusTM technology prevents air transition between the two compartments resulting in the prevention of mixed odours.

It sports Large Crispers with a capacity of 21.7 L each and Bigger Door Bins that can easily hold 2 L bottles. In addition, convenient Freezer Storage with two shelves and a movable ice-maker offers ease of access and more space.

The power cooling option is inside both the fridge and the freezer. Power cool and freeze technology reduces the waiting time when you need cool drinks or make ice in a hurry. Just press the respective buttons for 3 seconds and get instant ice and cold beverages.

In addition, the water dispenser comes with an in-built water tank of 4L capacity. Thus, it adds convenience and helps save energy by retaining the refrigerator’s cooling.

Further, the refrigerators come with a Fingerprint-resistant finish that protects the doors from dirty marks and keeps them clean and smudge-free.

Finally, the Samsung French Door Refrigerators feature Digital Inverter Technology which saves up to 50% energy. In addition, Samsung Digital Inverter Compressor automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand across seven levels, reducing wear and tear.