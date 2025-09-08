Samsung Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Announced in India

Samsung today announced the launch of the Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 process in India ahead of the festive season sales. “The new variant will go on sale in India ahead of the festive season, and is set to deliver industry-leading AI, camera, and performance to consumers,” said the company. The Galaxy S24 was launched with the Exynos 2400 Chipset in India in January of 2024.

Galaxy S24 Snapdragon Model: Specifications

The pricing of the new Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor is listed for Rs 54,998 on Amazon India. The device is claimed to be offered under Rs 40,000 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale. The starting price of the Exynos powered model last year was Rs 79,999, and it is now being sold for Rs 64,999 on Samsung’s website.

Aside from the chip, the rest of the specifications of the Galaxy S24 will remain identical to the Exynos powered model.

The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, has a Pixel density of 418 PPI, and is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The refresh rate of the display can change dynamically between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. The display supports up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

Galaxy S24 camera setup comprises of a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

It runs on a 4000mAh battery and offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging with reverse wireless charging support. As for the software, it is unclear as to which version of One UI the Snapdragon powered model will come with. Further, the Galaxy S24 will receive 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates.

Additional features include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct.