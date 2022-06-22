Samsung 2022 Soundbars with wireless Dolby Atmos launched in India

Samsung has launched a bunch of new soundbars in India under its 2022 lineup of devices. The key highlight of some of the soundbars in the lineup is that these are the world’s first soundbars to come with built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos support. The lineup consists of seven new soundbars from two series including S-series and Q-series.

Samsung 2022 Soundbar Lineup Pricing

Samsung’s 2022 soundbar lineup is available for purchase via Samsung’s online store, Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores across the country. Pricing for the soundbars is as follows:

Samsung Soundbar Q990B – Rs 99,990

Samsung Soundbar Q930B – Rs 84,990

Samsung Soundbar Q800B – Rs 45,990

Samsung Soundbar Q700B – Rs 34,990

Samsung Soundbar Q600B – Rs 31,990

Samsung Soundbar S801B – Rs 42,990

Samsung Soundbar S61B – Rs 24,990

Samsung 2022 Soundbar Lineup Specifications

The new 2022 Soundbars from Samsung come with wireless Dolby Atmos to deliver a seamless connection with Samsung TVs. They feature Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound Advance, 3D Audio, and dtsX for a unique sound experience. One can enjoy high-octane audio from the soundbar with a Wi-Fi connection while taking advantage of the wireless Dolby Atmos feature.

The Q-Symphony feature enables the Soundbar to be in sync with the compatible Samsung TV’s speakers. The S series Samsung Soundbars come with a slim design where the company says that the S801B is the world’s slimmest soundbar and is 60% slimmer than regular soundbars.

The Q990B is the flagship soundbar which is equipped with an 11.1.4 channel bass while the Q930B comes with a 9.1.4 channel. The Q800B employs side-facing speakers and is a 5.1.2 channel speaker. Whereas, the Q700B comes with top-facing speakers and features a smaller 3.1.2 channel surround sound setup. The base model, Q600B comes with Q-Symphony Gen-2 audio setup and support for HDMI eARC connection.

As for the S-series, the S801B comes with a 3.1.2 channel surround sound setup and built-in Alexa support, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X audio. The S61B soundbar, on the other hand, has a 5.0 channel surround sound setup with support for wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X audio. Further, it supports Q-Symphony as well. Moreover, the S61B can also be used as a companion speaker or a standalone speaker with support for hi-res audio.