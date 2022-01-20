Salt-water resistant smartwatch launched

Just Corseca, a brand of Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd has launched a new salt-water resistant smartwatch Ray K’anabis. Just Corseca Ray K’anabis is priced at Rs 8,999 and readily available for purchase at all online and offline stores. It comes in two colour variants Black and Green

The device is aimed at athletes, swimmers, hikers and others who love to explore extreme environments. The unibody design of the watches can be submerged in water till 1.5 meters for half an hour.

Just Corseca RAY K’ANABIS features

RAY K’ANABIS features a 1.28-inch Full HD IPS screen with 240×240 pixel resolution and Unibody built with Hi-fi calling function. It is equipped with a magnetic charging USB cable, 400mAh lithium polymer battery. The watch is claimed to offers 10-15 days of normal usage, and 20 days of standby time.

In addition, it also comes with Blood pressure, Blood saturation tracker, Heart rate monitor, Menstrual cycle monitor, Drink water reminder, dedicated Multiple Sports modes.

ALSO READ: TAGG Verve Active smartwatch launched for Rs 3,999

The watch has advanced HR sensors for accurate and effective heart rate monitoring to help to live a healthier life. Calls are easy to answer with a dual-module and a built-in microphone and speaker besides choosing their favourite music on their wrist.

The watch has few additional features like music control from your wrist and camera control. Moreover, you can operate the smartwatch directly and the find my phone feature can help you find phones that are out of sight.

This is the first time Just Corseca is considering a rugged and sporty design smartwatch that withstands nature. Ray K’anabis can display the sports data, view your pace, distance, as well as your exercise route map. As per the company, Ray K’anabis watch is like a free-of-cost personal fitness coach on your wrist. It will help you know more about yourself and lead a healthier lifestyle.