Safari wireless speaker launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 02, 2020 2:27 pm

U&i has launched a new wireless speaker in India called 'Safari', having 4 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.0.
 A new wireless speaker, Safari,  has been launched by U&i in India. The speaker is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,699 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores  and e-commerce platforms. 

 

The speaker is available in Black, Blue and Red Colour options. The Safari also has an in-built microphone that comes handy for calling and also houses a TF Card Slot and USB Charging port.

 

The new Safari speaker by U&i features Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. Safari comes with True Wireless Connection (TWS) that allows the connection of 2 speakers so that you listen to music from 2 speakers wirelessly through Bluetooth 5.0 up to an operational distance of 10 meters.

 

The wireless speaker is claimed to produce stereo sound to listen to distortion-free music. The speaker has a 10W driver with a 1500mAh battery capacity that can last upto 4 hours according to U&i. 

 

Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i commented “With the launch of Safari Wireless speaker, we are expanding our products range and wants to offer many versatile and stylish products from the stable of U&i that will not only up the style quotient but will also promise an unmatched quality for our young users”.

